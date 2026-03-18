Microsoft unifies consumer, commercial Copilot under new leadership
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a major executive reshuffle, appointing Jacob Andreou as the new head of Copilot. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to unify the consumer and commercial aspects of Copilot. Andreou will report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and be responsible for designing, developing, growing, and engineering Copilot across both sectors.
Role shift
Mustafa Suleyman shifts focus to AI models
Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman will now focus on building Microsoft's proprietary AI models. This strategic shift comes after Andreou's appointment as the new Copilot head. These models will enable us to build enterprise tuned lineages that help improve all our products across the company, says Suleyman in his internal memo. Despite his new role, he will still work closely with Andreou and be involved in day-to-day operations at Microsoft AI.
Team formation
New leadership team for unified Copilot
Along with Andreou, Ryan Roslansky, Perry Clarke, and Charles Lamanna will also be part of the new Copilot leadership team. They will lead the Microsoft 365 apps and Copilot platform. The move is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to unify its Copilot system across commercial and consumer sectors into one cohesive effort.
Strategic vision
Nadella outlines vision for unified Copilot
In an internal memo, Nadella said, "We are bringing the Copilot system across commercial and consumer together as one unified effort." He added this would cover four connected pillars: Copilot experience, platform, Microsoft 365 apps, and AI models. The goal is to transition from a collection of great products to an integrated system that's simpler and more powerful for customers.
Ownership clarity
Addressing the ownership issue
The unification of consumer and commercial Copilot experiences is also aimed at addressing the lack of clear ownership within Microsoft. The two versions have looked very different and lacked a common set of features. This move should help create a more cohesive product for both businesses and consumers, while also clarifying who is in charge of Copilot within the company.