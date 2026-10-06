Microsoft unveils Agent 365, Microsoft 365 E7 for AI security
Microsoft just dropped two new offerings, Agent 365 and Microsoft 365 E7, to help companies keep their AI agents in check and stop insider threats before they start.
Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, put it simply: with so many identities and AI systems running every day, strong oversight is a must.
Microsoft 365 E7 launches May 1
Launching May 1 at $99 per user, per month, Microsoft 365 E7 bundles in Copilot and Defender for extra protection.
Agent 365 acts as a command center for tracking all your company's AI agents, using features like Entra Agent ID and Purview to block unauthorized access and keep data safe.
Plus, runtime threat protection is coming in April 2026, another step toward making sure AI stays secure as it spreads through workplaces.