Microsoft unveils Copilot super app bundling chat coding autopilot
Microsoft officially unveiled its new Copilot "super app" today, aiming to take the hassle out of professional tasks. It bundles chat, coding, and an Autopilot assistant all in one place.
The Home tab keeps track of your emails and meetings, while the Code tab lets you build and share apps securely.
For businesses, Autopilot acts like a smart helper that handles tasks and monitors communications.
Microsoft outlines pricing and rollout
Copilot charges based on how much you use features like Cowork, Code, and Autopilot, with easy integration into tools like Word and Excel.
Microsoft is keeping an eye on costs with its FinOps for AI system.
The Home and Code tabs are rolling out to Microsoft's Frontier program for early access AI features in the coming weeks, with Autopilot's private preview coming soon.
Microsoft hopes Copilot will be as essential as Office was back in the day but knows it's facing tough competition from Google and OpenAI.