Microsoft unveils magnetic connect USB-C charging for Surface Laptop Ultra
Technology
Microsoft announced Magnetic Connect, a new magnetic USB-C charging system for the Surface Laptop Ultra.
Announced at today's Windows event, this update ditches last year's Surface Connect for something sleeker: just snap the cable onto the right-side USB-C port and you're set, with no impact on video or data transfers.
Surface Laptop Ultra ships October 16
The Surface Laptop Ultra is up for preorder now and ships October 16.
It packs NVIDIA's RTX Spark chip for gaming and AI tasks, starting at $2,599 with an 18-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, definitely aimed at power users who want serious performance in a portable package.