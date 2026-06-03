Microsoft unveils MAI-Thinking-1 at Build for business efficiency and affordability
At Microsoft Build, Microsoft introduced MAI-Thinking-1, a midsize AI reasoning model built to help businesses work smarter and faster.
With 35 billion parameters and a massive 256,000-token context window, it's designed to be both powerful and affordable.
Microsoft's Kyle Daigle called it "It's a mid-sized, 35 billion active parameter model with a 256K context window built for high efficiency and performance, but importantly, at a low-token cost," highlighting its focus on real-world use.
Microsoft adds MAI models, dev box
Alongside MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft rolled out more models: MAI-Image-2.5 for creative image tasks, an upgraded MAI-Voice-2 with extra language support, and MAI-Code-1, a coding model tuned for GitHub and available in Copilot and VS Code.
They also showed off the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, built with an NVIDIA chip, to make running AI on personal devices easier.
All of this comes as Microsoft's push to stay ahead of competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic as the AI race heats up.