Microsoft unveils MAI-Thinking-1 at Build for business efficiency and affordability

Microsoft adds MAI models, dev box

Alongside MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft rolled out more models: MAI-Image-2.5 for creative image tasks, an upgraded MAI-Voice-2 with extra language support, and MAI-Code-1, a coding model tuned for GitHub and available in Copilot and VS Code.

They also showed off the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, built with an NVIDIA chip, to make running AI on personal devices easier.

All of this comes as Microsoft's push to stay ahead of competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic as the AI race heats up.