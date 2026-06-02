Microsoft unveils open-source agent control specification to govern AI agents
Technology
Microsoft introduced the Agent Control Specification (ACS), a fresh open-source standard that helps developers set clear rules for what AI agents can and can't do.
With ACS, teams decide when an AI needs human help, which actions should be blocked or allowed, and what activities get recorded, making it much easier to keep things safe and in check.
ACS unifies agent policies across platforms
Instead of juggling messy, separate controls, ACS brings everything together under one roof.
Policies travel with the agent wherever it goes, so compliance stays consistent across different platforms like LangChain or OpenAI Agents SDK.
Developers can even tweak how agents respond or handle sensitive information, so businesses get more reliable and manageable AI workflows.