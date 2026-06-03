Microsoft unveils Project Solara, Android OS for AI devices

Microsoft shares 2 Solara device concepts

Microsoft showed off two concept devices: one's a badge-sized gadget with a touchscreen, camera, 5G, and fingerprint login, perfect for things like recording meetings and accessing schedules.

The other is a desk companion that syncs with Microsoft 365 tools like Copilot.

Instead of building these gadgets themselves, Microsoft is sharing designs so hardware makers can run with them.

They're teaming up with Qualcomm and MediaTek for chips, with private pilots set to begin in the coming months with companies like CVS Health and Target, and hundreds of employees are already trying them out behind the scenes.