Microsoft unveils Project Solara, Android OS for AI devices
At Build 2026, Microsoft revealed Project Solara, a fresh Android-based operating system built for devices that run on AI instead of just apps.
The idea? Let companies create their own smart "agents" to handle tasks, making tech feel less about tapping apps and more about getting things done.
Solara is powered by Microsoft's Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), which brings handy features like over-the-air updates and Defender security right out of the box.
Microsoft shares 2 Solara device concepts
Microsoft showed off two concept devices: one's a badge-sized gadget with a touchscreen, camera, 5G, and fingerprint login, perfect for things like recording meetings and accessing schedules.
The other is a desk companion that syncs with Microsoft 365 tools like Copilot.
Instead of building these gadgets themselves, Microsoft is sharing designs so hardware makers can run with them.
They're teaming up with Qualcomm and MediaTek for chips, with private pilots set to begin in the coming months with companies like CVS Health and Target, and hundreds of employees are already trying them out behind the scenes.