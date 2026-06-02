Microsoft unveils Windows tools to simplify and secure AI agents
Technology
At Build 2026, Microsoft rolled out fresh features to help developers launch AI agents on Windows with less hassle and much more security.
Highlights include Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) for locking down agent workflows, integration with the open-source OpenClaw project, and a team-up with NVIDIA to bring OpenShell Runtime, meaning smarter sandboxing and smoother deployment.
MXC OpenClaw and NVIDIA OpenShell Runtime
MXC lets developers set clear security rules for their AI agents using built-in Windows tools.
OpenClaw will soon work directly with Windows, making it easier for developers to get their projects up and running.
Plus, NVIDIA's OpenShell Runtime adds advanced sandboxing and privacy controls so IT teams can keep things safe across devices and the cloud.