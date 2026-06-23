Microsoft update breaks Outlook email threads on Mac
What's the story
Microsoft's latest update for Outlook has broken a basic but critical function, the ability to include the previous email in a reply. The issue, which is affecting users on Mac, was introduced with version 16.110, build 26061317 released last week. Prior to the update, the original message would appear in the reply window but now it does not show up at all.
User feedback
Users express frustration over the bug
The bug has drawn criticism from users who say it makes maintaining a proper email thread impossible as the recipient can't see conversation history. One user expressed disappointment over the issue, saying, "This is an extremely frustrating bug in this last update, and I hope a fix is on the way." Microsoft's forum moderators have suggested rolling back to an earlier version and disabling auto-updating until a fix is available.
Device management
Bug could lead to influx of helpdesk tickets
The bug could lead to an influx of helpdesk tickets from administrators managing fleets of Macs running Outlook. While copying and pasting relevant parts of an email isn't a bad idea, disrupting user workflows is definitely not ideal. This incident raises questions about Microsoft's commitment to quality, as such a basic function should have been tested thoroughly before release.
Company response
Microsoft has not yet responded to the issue
Despite the outcry from users and forum moderators, Microsoft has not yet commented on the issue. This isn't the first time Apple hardware users have been affected by Microsoft's decisions. Office 2019 will stop working on Apple's platform in July, forcing users who want to continue using Office products to upgrade.