Microsoft updates Copilot app with code tool and Office integration
Technology
Microsoft is leveling up its Copilot app with some handy new features.
The Code tool, powered by the same technology as Microsoft's GitHub Copilot, will let users build apps and dashboards by describing what they want.
Plus, Office staples like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are now built right in for smoother workflows.
Copilot's Autopilot gains identity, permissions, cost-tracking
The fresh Autopilot AI agent carries its own identity in the company directory and has specific permissions that users can control, making things safer for teams.
There's also a new cost-tracking feature to help businesses keep an eye on their AI spending.
With all these upgrades, Microsoft is pushing Copilot beyond basic chatbots and giving rivals like ChatGPT and Claude something to think about.