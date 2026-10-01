Microsoft upgrades Copilot with data security for 90 million 365 customers
Microsoft began rolling out a single Copilot app last month, and it's getting a major upgrade starting today.
Aimed mostly at businesses but open to Microsoft 365 users too, the new Copilot puts a big focus on keeping your data safe.
Copilot Executive VP Jacob Andreou says it's built for roughly 90 million customers who pay for Microsoft 365 out of their own pockets who want everything in one spot.
Copilot adds tabs, pay options, FinOps
Copilot now has three tabs: Home (for chatting and creating docs), Code (for secure, cloud-based coding with GitHub tech), and Autopilot (previously called Scout).
There are two ways to pay: a flat monthly fee for basics or pay-as-you-go for advanced features.
Plus, new FinOps tools help you track spending and keep costs under control, making it pretty handy for anyone managing budgets.