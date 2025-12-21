Microsoft wants to lead the AI race—with safety in mind Technology Dec 21, 2025

Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, just revealed that the company is planning to build "the best and safest superintelligence models in the world."

This project isn't cheap—he says it'll take "hundreds of billions of dollars" over the next five to 10 years.

With Microsoft's massive $3.54 trillion market value and $77.7 billion in quarterly revenue, they're definitely equipped for this big leap.