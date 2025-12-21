Microsoft wants to lead the AI race—with safety in mind
Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, just revealed that the company is planning to build "the best and safest superintelligence models in the world."
This project isn't cheap—he says it'll take "hundreds of billions of dollars" over the next five to 10 years.
With Microsoft's massive $3.54 trillion market value and $77.7 billion in quarterly revenue, they're definitely equipped for this big leap.
Tech giants are all-in on smarter AI
Suleyman also shared that Microsoft aims to develop its own AI models without relying on others.
The competition is fierce: Meta, Google, and Amazon are pouring money into huge data centers for advanced AI.
Even Meta's Mark Zuckerberg admits staying ahead might mean "misspending a couple of hundred billion," but he believes superintelligence will shape the future of tech innovation.