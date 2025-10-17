Microsoft wants your Windows PC to talk to you

Microsoft is gearing up for a major transformation of its Windows operating system. The tech giant plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into every Windows 11 PC, making them "AI PCs" that users can talk to. This ambitious vision was shared by Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, in a briefing with The Verge.

AI evolution A new era of computing Mehdi envisions a future where AI is seamlessly integrated into our daily experiences with computers. He said, "We think we're on the cusp of the next evolution, where AI happens not just in that chatbot and gets naturally integrated into the hundreds of millions of experiences that people use every day." This would be a major shift from traditional computing to a more intuitive interaction model with machines.

Feature rollout Talking to your PC Microsoft is rolling out new capabilities for Windows 11 PCs to integrate AI features into their everyday use, instead of requiring consumers to purchase a dedicated Copilot+ PC. The company believes users would prefer talking to their computers and having Copilot take actions on their behalf. "You should be able to talk to your PC, have it understand you, and then be able to have magic happen from that," Mehdi said.

Voice activation Voice as an input mechanism To bring this vision to life, Microsoft is leveraging Copilot's Voice and Vision capabilities. A new "Hey, Copilot!" wake word is being rolled out on Windows 11 PCs. Mehdi said voice would become the third input mechanism for using a PC. He added that while it doesn't replace keyboard and mouse, it's an added feature that could revolutionize user interaction with their computers.

Advanced features Copilot vision and actions Microsoft has been testing Copilot Vision, a feature that scans everything on your screen and guides you through using apps or answering questions about photos/documents. The capability is now rolling out globally in all markets where Copilot is available. The next step beyond this would be Copilot Actions, which lets Microsoft's AI assistant take actions on a local PC, like editing a folder full of photos.