Microsoft wants Windows 11 users to ditch a buggy update
Microsoft is telling affected Windows 11 users to uninstall the recent KB5074109 security update from January 13, 2026.
This update—meant to boost security—has actually caused annoying issues like system freezes and endless email downloads, especially if you use POP email or keep Outlook files in OneDrive.
Microsoft says they're working on a proper fix, and says uninstalling the update is an acceptable short-term solution; other workarounds include switching to webmail or moving PST files out of OneDrive.
What went wrong (and what to do)
After installing this update, people have been hit with black screens, desktop resets, File Explorer glitches, and apps freezing when using cloud services like OneDrive or Dropbox.
Microsoft suggests removing the update through Settings—but heads up: doing so also removes over 100 security fixes.
Some bugs (like Remote Desktop errors) are already sorted out, but Outlook problems are still being investigated.