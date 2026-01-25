Microsoft wants Windows 11 users to ditch a buggy update Technology Jan 25, 2026

Microsoft is telling affected Windows 11 users to uninstall the recent KB5074109 security update from January 13, 2026.

This update—meant to boost security—has actually caused annoying issues like system freezes and endless email downloads, especially if you use POP email or keep Outlook files in OneDrive.

Microsoft says they're working on a proper fix, and says uninstalling the update is an acceptable short-term solution; other workarounds include switching to webmail or moving PST files out of OneDrive.