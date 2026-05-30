Microsoft is building a 'super app' to unify Copilot assistants
What's the story
Microsoft is developing a "super app" to integrate its various Copilot AI assistants into one platform, according to Fortune. The project, led by Jacob Andreou, the new head of Copilot at Microsoft, will bring together GitHub Copilot coding assistant, Copilot chat function, and more. The move comes as part of Microsoft's strategy to provide a single destination for users who are currently dealing with multiple separate apps.
Integration plan
The super app will integrate various Copilot tools
The upcoming super app will integrate several Copilot tools into one platform. These include GitHub Copilot, a coding assistant; the Copilot chat function; the Copilot Cowork tool; and an agentic workflow capability called Autopilot. The goal is to provide a unified interface for users, including those using productivity-focused Microsoft 365 Copilot accounts.
Release details
Launch is expected by summer
Microsoft plans to launch the super app by the end of summer. The company has not confirmed any details about the app or its capabilities. However, sources familiar with the project told Fortune that it could include a toggle function allowing users to switch between their personal and enterprise 365 Copilots. Despite this integration, users will still be able to access their individual Copilots outside of this super app.
Market strategy
Tech giants are working on creating super apps
Microsoft has noted that customers are not happy with switching between its Copilot tools. The company also wants users to see more value from these tools. This comes as part of a larger effort by tech giants, including OpenAI and Elon Musk, to create super apps that combine multiple services into one platform.
Brand evolution
Challenges faced by Microsoft in developing Copilot brand
The Copilot brand has faced some challenges, including its heavy reliance on OpenAI's AI models. These models have sometimes lagged behind competitors in benchmarks, delaying Microsoft's development of its own models. The company has also launched multiple versions of Copilot, which has confused customers. Despite these hurdles, Microsoft remains committed to the success and evolution of the Copilot brand.