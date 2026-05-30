Microsoft is building a 'super app' to unify Copilot assistants

Microsoft is developing a "super app" to integrate its various Copilot AI assistants into one platform, according to Fortune. The project, led by Jacob Andreou, the new head of Copilot at Microsoft, will bring together GitHub Copilot coding assistant, Copilot chat function, and more. The move comes as part of Microsoft's strategy to provide a single destination for users who are currently dealing with multiple separate apps.

Integration plan The super app will integrate various Copilot tools The upcoming super app will integrate several Copilot tools into one platform. These include GitHub Copilot, a coding assistant; the Copilot chat function; the Copilot Cowork tool; and an agentic workflow capability called Autopilot. The goal is to provide a unified interface for users, including those using productivity-focused Microsoft 365 Copilot accounts.

Release details Launch is expected by summer Microsoft plans to launch the super app by the end of summer. The company has not confirmed any details about the app or its capabilities. However, sources familiar with the project told Fortune that it could include a toggle function allowing users to switch between their personal and enterprise 365 Copilots. Despite this integration, users will still be able to access their individual Copilots outside of this super app.

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Market strategy Tech giants are working on creating super apps Microsoft has noted that customers are not happy with switching between its Copilot tools. The company also wants users to see more value from these tools. This comes as part of a larger effort by tech giants, including OpenAI and Elon Musk, to create super apps that combine multiple services into one platform.

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