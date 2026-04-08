Mighty trial launches children's CAR T-cell therapy in UK US. Technology Apr 08, 2026

A new study called the Mighty trial just launched, aiming to help kids fight some of the toughest cancers using their own immune systems.

Up to 60 young patients in the UK and US will try out CAR T-cell therapy, a treatment that train[s] a patient's immune cells to recognize and fight cancer, especially when regular treatments haven't worked.