Mighty trial launches children's CAR T-cell therapy in UK US.
Technology
A new study called the Mighty trial just launched, aiming to help kids fight some of the toughest cancers using their own immune systems.
Up to 60 young patients in the UK and US will try out CAR T-cell therapy, a treatment that train[s] a patient's immune cells to recognize and fight cancer, especially when regular treatments haven't worked.
Trial open to rhabdomyosarcoma, teen sarcomas
The trial is open to children with rhabdomyosarcoma (mostly found in kids under 10) and two sarcomas common in teens.
It's happening at four major hospitals across both countries.
Backed by The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, this project is a big step forward, showing how international teamwork can bring hope for better cancer treatments.