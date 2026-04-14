Mihir Maroju from Puducherry created YourAIIsLobores.me to roleplay as AI
Technology
A quirky new website, youraislopbores.me, is blowing up online by letting people pretend to be AI chatbots.
Created by 17-year-old Mihir Maroju from Puducherry, it's already pulled in over 25 million visitors in just a month.
The catch? You get 75 seconds to answer prompts as if you're an AI—making it fast-paced and fun.
Comic Sans vibe, Ben Palmer pranks
With its Comic Sans MS font, the site gives off vintage internet vibes while administrators keep things friendly and safe.
Meanwhile, comedian Ben Palmer has been pranking users with fake AI sites, showing how blurred the lines are between entertainment and real tech these days.
Some people seem to enjoy the humor, even if they get fooled.