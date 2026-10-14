Millions download Meta's Muse AI as users report dates, marriages
Meta's Muse AI, launched just a few weeks ago, is already everywhere: millions have downloaded it, and some users are taking things to the next level by going on dates or even claiming they had tied the knot with the AI agent.
Some users are sharing posts about their digital companions.
Meta says, "Muse is built to help people get things done, and it doesn't block legal adult behavior."
Muse AI privacy and consent concerns
Muse AI can access personal data like emails and social accounts to build detailed user profiles, which has sparked real privacy worries, especially since hackers could exploit this information.
As people get emotionally invested in their AIs, questions about consent and healthy boundaries are popping up too.
The future of these digital relationships looks exciting, but protecting your personal information (and your heart) should still come first.