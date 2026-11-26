Chinese AI start-up MiniMax linked to confidential user data exposure
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up MiniMax has been linked to a data exposure. The confidential data submitted to the company was accessed by unidentified parties, a cybersecurity researcher told Reuters. The incident comes despite users requesting that their data not be stored or retained. HD Moore, Chief Research Officer at US cybersecurity firm Dragos, identified MiniMax as the Chinese AI developer involved in this case.
Security breach
Unauthorized access to private web links
The investigation by Dragos revealed that private web links embedded in requests submitted to AI services were accessed by unauthorized parties.
One secret link sent to MiniMax was later found on a chat channel on Feishu, a workplace messaging platform developed by China's ByteDance.
The link was opened from devices located in Beijing and Shanghai.
Suspicious activity
Unusual internet activity in Moscow region
The investigation also uncovered unusual internet activity from the Moscow region involving links submitted to MiniMax.
However, there was no definitive proof that these links were accessed from Russia.
This finding further highlights potential vulnerabilities in the security of data submitted to this Chinese AI start-up.
Impacted entities
Atlas Cloud, AI service provider affected by the data exposure
Atlas Cloud, a US-based AI service provider that gives access to MiniMax's models, was also affected by the data exposure.
The company had opted for MiniMax's data centers in Singapore to keep customer data out of China.
However, information submitted through its platform may have been exposed after reaching MiniMax.
Company statement
MiniMax's response to the data exposure
In a statement on Tuesday, MiniMax said its security system had collected and stored web links contained in messages sent to its AI models through other service providers.
The system automatically opened some of those links to check for potential security threats.
However, the company clarified that it did not retain full conversations and had deleted the stored addresses.
Confirmation
Atlas Cloud stops forwarding requests to MiniMax
Atlas Cloud confirmed that MiniMax's explanation matched its findings.
The links embedded in user prompts were accessed after those prompts were forwarded to MiniMax, not on Atlas Cloud's own systems.
In light of this incident, Atlas Cloud has stopped forwarding requests to MiniMax and warned customers who used its M3, M2.7, or M3.1 Flash models about potential exposure of secrets submitted through these platforms.