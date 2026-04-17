Ministry of Electronics and IT launches 2nd IndiaAI Startups program
India's Ministry of Electronics and IT just kicked off the second round of its IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Program.
In partnership with Station F and HEC Paris, this initiative is all about helping Indian AI startups go global, giving them a chance to connect, learn, and grow on an international stage.
IndiaAI program selects 10 startups
10 promising startups, including names like AI Health Highway India and Awiros, were picked after a tough selection process.
They'll get three weeks of online training plus a three-month residency in Paris, complete with mentorship from industry pros and networking with European businesses.
The bigger goal here: put India on the map as a leader in smart, responsible AI by building global partnerships and attracting fresh investment.