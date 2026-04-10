Minor geomagnetic storm could spark aurora across US April 10-11
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers: the northern lights might put on a show across parts of the US tonight and tomorrow (April 10-11, 2026), thanks to a minor geomagnetic storm.
This event is sparked by fast-moving solar winds, making it a cool chance to catch some natural glow in the night sky.
Best viewing across northern US states
Your best bet? Head somewhere dark and away from city lights in Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, or Alaska.
If conditions get stronger than expected, folks as far south as Oregon or Iowa might even get lucky.
Just keep an eye on clear skies and minimal light pollution for the best view.