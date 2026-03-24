Mirage raises $75 million to make video editing easier
Mirage (you might remember it as Captions) has landed a massive $75 million investment from General Catalyst.
The company's aiming to become an AI powerhouse for marketing and ad videos, and its freemium model, launched in January 2025, is taking on big names like CapCut and Meta's Edits.
New audio feature in the works
CEO Gaurav Misra says the team is working on smarter AI tools that make video creation way easier, including a new audio feature that keeps your accent (great news if you speak more than one language).
They're also building a seamless mobile and web experience so small businesses can create pro-level marketing videos without hassle.
With over 3.2 million downloads of the Captions app in the last 365 days and $28.4 million in in-app revenue in the last 365 days, Mirage now has its sights set on expanding into Asia to reach even more creators.