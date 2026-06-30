Mirendil raises $200 seed and hits $1 billion valuation Technology Jun 30, 2026

Mirendil is a new San Francisco startup trying to make advanced AI tools available to everyone, not just big tech companies.

Two of its cofounders, Behnam Neyshabur and Harsh Mehta, are former Anthropic researchers, Mirendil focuses on AI that can upgrade itself over time.

The company just scored $200 in seed funding from big names like Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, and NVIDIA, hitting a $1 billion valuation right out of the gate.