Mirendil raises $200 seed and hits $1 billion valuation
Mirendil is a new San Francisco startup trying to make advanced AI tools available to everyone, not just big tech companies.
Two of its cofounders, Behnam Neyshabur and Harsh Mehta, are former Anthropic researchers, Mirendil focuses on AI that can upgrade itself over time.
The company just scored $200 in seed funding from big names like Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, and NVIDIA, hitting a $1 billion valuation right out of the gate.
Mirendil broadens access to self-improving AI
Mirendil's platform could open up powerful AI for labs working on things like drug discovery, robotics, and environmental science, even if they don't have massive resources.
By giving independent scientists access to self-improving AI without heavy infrastructure needs, Mirendil hopes to spark fresh breakthroughs worldwide.
Investors believe this approach could help researchers everywhere push science forward faster.