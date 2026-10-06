Mistral unveils ML4, its most advanced AI model yet

Mistral Large 4, or le Chonk, is a model with a whopping one trillion parameters.

The company claims that it excels at tasks related to cybersecurity, coding, manufacturing, finance, and multimodal applications.

Mistral has been Europe's leading competitor to OpenAI and Anthropic for years now.

In September, the company raised €3 billion ($3.4 billion) in a Series D funding round at a valuation of €21 billion.