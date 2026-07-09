Mistral unveils AI model that navigates robots using single camera

Performance

Mistral's AI outperforms other models in unseen environments

Robostral Navigate has a success rate of 76.6% on the unseen Room-to-Room in Continuous Environments (R2R-CE) benchmark, which tests instruction-following capabilities in environments not seen during training. This beats the best single-camera approach by 9.7 points and even outperforms systems using depth or multiple cameras by 4.5 points, despite not using any of them. The model was built entirely in-house with simulated data and token-efficient techniques, making it adaptable to real-world obstacles that weren't seen during training.