MIT AI 'Eko' built temple on virtual island without instructions
Technology
MIT researchers dropped an AI called Eko onto a virtual island with zero instructions, just to see what it would do.
Thirty uninterrupted hours later, Eko surprised everyone by exploring, stacking blocks, and even building its own little "temple," all without any explicit instructions from humans.
Study links exploration to AI learning
Eko's playful, curious behavior looked a lot like how kids learn: by poking around and trying new things.
The study hints that future AIs might get smarter not just by following rules, but by exploring and figuring things out for themselves.
This could change the way we teach machines to learn in the future.