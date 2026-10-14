MIT and Microsoft AI predicts extreme weather 6 weeks ahead
AI is now helping scientists predict extreme weather up to six weeks ahead, way more than before.
Thanks to a new tool from MIT and Microsoft researchers, weather models can spot things like heat waves and floods much earlier, giving everyone a better heads-up.
This breakthrough even won a big international forecasting competition, and the results were published today.
Probabilistic bias correction requires no supercomputer
The tool, called probabilistic bias correction (PBC), isn't just for high-tech labs: it's open source and doesn't require a supercomputer to run, so even places with fewer resources (like Kenya) can improve their forecasts.
With more accurate predictions for things like monsoons or extreme heat, communities get more time to prepare as climate change makes weather more unpredictable.