MIT and University of British Columbia build WorldParticle AI simulator
Researchers from MIT and the University of British Columbia have built an AI model called WorldParticle, which can mimic how materials like sand piles or proteins move and change, with protein structures changing over time approximately 100 times faster than numerical simulators.
This could make it way easier (and quicker) to study all sorts of complex stuff in science.
WorldParticle treats materials as particles
Instead of juggling different equations for every material, WorldParticle treats everything as particles in one unified system.
It's already nailed six tricky phenomena, like collapsing sand and shifting proteins, with more realistic results than older methods (no weird floating particles here).
Plus, it can adapt to new materials, making it a promising tool for things like soft robotics or even space research.