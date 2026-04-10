MIT creates ultrasound-sticker wristband with AI for robotic-hand control
Technology
MIT researchers have created a cool new wristband that reads your muscle and tendon movements using tiny ultrasound stickers.
Unlike old-school gloves or cameras, this wristband doesn't get in the way and tracks even the smallest finger motions.
Artificial intelligence then decodes these signals so you can control a robotic hand almost as naturally as your own.
Recognizes 26 ASL letters, manipulates objects
In tests, the system nailed all 26 letters of American Sign Language and handled everyday objects like pencils and tennis balls.
The highlight? A robot hand, guided by the wristband, played a simple piano tune correctly.
The team hopes this tech could make controlling robots or virtual objects feel seamless: think virtual reality, or even assisting in surgical procedures.