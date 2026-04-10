MIT creates ultrasound-sticker wristband with AI for robotic-hand control Technology Apr 10, 2026

MIT researchers have created a cool new wristband that reads your muscle and tendon movements using tiny ultrasound stickers.

Unlike old-school gloves or cameras, this wristband doesn't get in the way and tracks even the smallest finger motions.

Artificial intelligence then decodes these signals so you can control a robotic hand almost as naturally as your own.