MIT students build 'Human operator' using electrical muscle stimulation

'Human Operator' uses Anthropic's Claude API

Human Operator uses a camera and voice input to figure out what you want to do, then processes the voice input through Anthropic's Claude API.

The system sends signals to electrodes on your wrist and fingers, guiding your muscles in real time.

Even cooler? The six-person team built the whole prototype in just 48 hours (pretty impressive for tech that could change how we interact with machines someday).