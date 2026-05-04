MIT students build 'Human operator' using electrical muscle stimulation
A team of MIT students just created something wild: an AI system called Human Operator that can actually control your hand movements using electrical muscle stimulation.
It recently took first place in the Learn Track at the MIT Hard Mode 2026 hackathon, thanks to its potential to help people pull off tricky tasks (think playing piano or making precise gestures) with a little help from AI.
'Human Operator' uses Anthropic's Claude API
Human Operator uses a camera and voice input to figure out what you want to do, then processes the voice input through Anthropic's Claude API.
The system sends signals to electrodes on your wrist and fingers, guiding your muscles in real time.
Even cooler? The six-person team built the whole prototype in just 48 hours (pretty impressive for tech that could change how we interact with machines someday).