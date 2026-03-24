MIT-WPU's AI model boosts oil recovery efficiency
Technology
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to make oil extraction smarter and more efficient, even as the energy market keeps shifting.
Led by Rajib Kumar Sinharay, with PhD student Hrishikesh K Chavan, their tech helps pick the best methods for getting more oil out of older reservoirs.
The tech can help in faster decision-making
Their AI model can now choose the right recovery method with 91% accuracy, cutting down on guesswork and saving loads of time.
Plus, a deep learning tool from Professor Samarth Patwardhan's team can spot important carbonate rocks, key for places like Bombay High, with 97% accuracy.
Together, these advances mean faster decisions and better predictions for oil production going forward.