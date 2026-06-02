Mo Gawdat says AGI could arrive as early as 2027
Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google X, says artificial general intelligence (AGI) could show up as early as 2027.
On a recent podcast, he pointed out that tools like ChatGPT are just the beginning and that the real challenge isn't the tech itself, but how people and organizations choose to use it.
The real problem is not the AI itself, it's what we do with it.
Gawdat predicts office then logistics impact
Gawdat predicts AGI will first impact entry-level office jobs (think administrative assistants or call center roles) and later move into manual work like logistics.
He warns that if governments don't prepare for these changes, job losses and rising costs could cause unrest.
Still, he's hopeful: His advice for young people is to focus on skills AI can't easily copy (like creativity, empathy, and communication) to stand out in an automated world.