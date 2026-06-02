Mo Gawdat says AGI could arrive as early as 2027 Technology Jun 02, 2026

Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer at Google X, says artificial general intelligence (AGI) could show up as early as 2027.

On a recent podcast, he pointed out that tools like ChatGPT are just the beginning and that the real challenge isn't the tech itself, but how people and organizations choose to use it.

The real problem is not the AI itself, it's what we do with it.