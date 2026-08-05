Moderna starts human trial of mRNA-1469 Ebola vaccine in Canada
Moderna, the company you probably know from the COVID-19 vaccine, is now testing an experimental Ebola shot in people.
Its experimental mRNA-1469 vaccine is designed to fight the Bundibugyo ebolavirus strain, which has caused outbreaks and does not have an approved vaccine.
Health Canada gave the green light, and some volunteers have already received their first dose.
CEPI funds trial up to $50 million
About 80 healthy adults in Canada are taking part to help researchers check if the shot is safe and triggers an immune response.
The project is backed by up to $50 million from CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations).
If things go well, Moderna plans to supply at least 500,000 doses at affordable prices to low- and middle-income countries at access pricing under its agreement with CEPI.