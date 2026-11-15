Modi outlines AI mobile soil testing at Kisan Tak Bharat

Innovations like NutriSens, built by scientist Dr Rajul Patkar, whose research began at IIT Bombay, can analyze a tiny bit of soil using a mobile app in minutes, saving farmers time and money.

There's also IIT Kanpur's Bhu-Parikshak, which shines near-infrared light, invisible to the human eye, on 5 g of dry soil and sends a report to a phone over Bluetooth in 90 seconds for fast results (though it has some limits with certain nutrients).

As Modi put it, "Mobile phone par aap mitti thodi daal dijiye," and these tools could make that much easier for India's farmers.