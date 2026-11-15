Modi outlines AI mobile soil testing at Kisan Tak Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described a developing mobile-based soil testing system at the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference.
The goal is simple: help farmers easily check their soil, pick the right crops, and use fertilizers more efficiently, making farming both greener and more productive.
The system will use sensor devices and AI to make soil analysis quick and accessible.
NutriSens and Bhu-Parikshak enable rapid testing
Innovations like NutriSens, built by scientist Dr Rajul Patkar, whose research began at IIT Bombay, can analyze a tiny bit of soil using a mobile app in minutes, saving farmers time and money.
There's also IIT Kanpur's Bhu-Parikshak, which shines near-infrared light, invisible to the human eye, on 5 g of dry soil and sends a report to a phone over Bluetooth in 90 seconds for fast results (though it has some limits with certain nutrients).
As Modi put it, "Mobile phone par aap mitti thodi daal dijiye," and these tools could make that much easier for India's farmers.