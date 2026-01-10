Modi wants Indian AI startups to show off at global summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling on Indian AI startups to bring their best ideas and real-world demos to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, happening February 19-20. He met with founders in New Delhi and encouraged them to focus on launches that make a difference outside the lab.

What's happening at the summit? The event will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, gathering global leaders, policymakers, researchers, and startups.

Organized by the IndiaAI Mission under the IT Ministry, it's all about safe and inclusive AI collaboration.

Startups taking center stage Startups working on healthcare, materials science, ecommerce, and language tech will be showing off solutions built for India but ready for the world.

Expect new product launches from companies like Avataar AI and Gnani AI—with multilingual demos.

Modi also asked everyone to keep trust and transparency front and center.