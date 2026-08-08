Framework data breach exposes personal information of all customers
What's the story
Framework, a company known for its modular and repairable computers, has confirmed a data breach that compromised the personal information of all its customers. The incident was caused by an attack on Metabase, a business intelligence provider. The hackers accessed customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses through Metabase's systems.
Breach impact
Framework did not disclose number of affected customers
Eric Schumacher, a spokesperson for Framework, confirmed to TechCrunch that the data breach has impacted "all customers." However, he did not provide an exact number of those affected.
Despite being a niche product in the market, some estimates suggest that Framework has sold around hundreds of thousands of its devices.
Security flaw
Breach caused by upstream cyberattack on Metabase
The data breach at Framework was caused by an upstream cyberattack on Metabase.
The company revealed its own security incident in a blog post, revealing that it was hacked through an unknown security flaw or zero-day vulnerability.
The attackers exploited this bug to gain access to customer databases hosted on Metabase's cloud servers.
Data theft
No payment information was compromised
In its email to customers, Framework included a message from Metabase confirming that hackers had accessed its cloud.
The company had conducted an internal investigation and discovered that the attackers had stolen personal data of its customers.
However, it has clarified that no payment information was compromised in the breach.