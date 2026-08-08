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Home / News / Technology News / Framework data breach exposes personal information of all customers
Framework data breach exposes personal information of all customers
The incident was caused by an attack on Metabase

Framework data breach exposes personal information of all customers

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 08, 2026
11:03 am
What's the story

Framework, a company known for its modular and repairable computers, has confirmed a data breach that compromised the personal information of all its customers. The incident was caused by an attack on Metabase, a business intelligence provider. The hackers accessed customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses through Metabase's systems.

Breach impact

Framework did not disclose number of affected customers

Eric Schumacher, a spokesperson for Framework, confirmed to TechCrunch that the data breach has impacted "all customers." However, he did not provide an exact number of those affected.

Despite being a niche product in the market, some estimates suggest that Framework has sold around hundreds of thousands of its devices.

Security flaw

Breach caused by upstream cyberattack on Metabase

The data breach at Framework was caused by an upstream cyberattack on Metabase.

The company revealed its own security incident in a blog post, revealing that it was hacked through an unknown security flaw or zero-day vulnerability.

The attackers exploited this bug to gain access to customer databases hosted on Metabase's cloud servers.

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Data theft

No payment information was compromised

In its email to customers, Framework included a message from Metabase confirming that hackers had accessed its cloud.

The company had conducted an internal investigation and discovered that the attackers had stolen personal data of its customers.

However, it has clarified that no payment information was compromised in the breach.

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