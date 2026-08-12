MoM-BH-1 solar-system-sized black-hole star 100bn times brighter discovered by scientists
Technology
Scientists have just found something wild: a "black hole star" called MoM (Mirage or Miracle)-BH*-1 that's as big as our solar system and shines 100 billion times brighter than any star we know.
Its insane glow comes from a thick layer of gas swirling around a black hole-like center.
JWST to study MoM-BH-1 starting December
This discovery could help explain how supermassive black holes formed way back in the early universe.
Rohan Naidu, who led the study, called MoM (Mirage or Miracle)-BH*-1 "one in a billion."
Starting in December, researchers will use the James Webb Space Telescope to dig deeper into its secrets, and it might even raise new questions and insights into little red dots observed in the early universe.