Monterey County launches AI traffic signal pilot on Highway 68
Monterey County just switched on an AI-powered traffic system along Highway 68, hoping to make those annoying backups a thing of the past.
On Monday, nine intersections between San Benancio Road and Josselyn Canyon Road are using smart sensors to adjust green lights in real time, so if there's a rush, signals change automatically to keep things moving.
Five-year $1.2 million pilot vs $200 million roundabouts
This five-year pilot costs about $1.2 million, compared with a projected $200 million-plus price tag for converting intersections into roundabouts.
The system is being tested during busy summer events (like at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca), and Caltrans will track how well it works.
Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado summed up the vibe: "If we can save 200 million... by spending a million dollars... I would like to find out as soon as possible if AI works."