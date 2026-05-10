Monterey County launches AI traffic signal pilot on Highway 68

Five-year $1.2 million pilot vs $200 million roundabouts

This five-year pilot costs about $1.2 million, compared with a projected $200 million-plus price tag for converting intersections into roundabouts.

The system is being tested during busy summer events (like at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca), and Caltrans will track how well it works.

Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado summed up the vibe: "If we can save 200 million... by spending a million dollars... I would like to find out as soon as possible if AI works."