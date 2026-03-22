'Moon and Pleiades' on March 22: Here's how to see
On March 22, 2026, look west after sunset to catch the crescent moon hanging just below the Pleiades star cluster, a cool sight you can spot with your own eyes (about three finger-widths apart).
By the evening of March 23 the moon will have moved above the cluster.
How to spot the moon and Pleiades
Just face west once it gets dark. The Pleiades will look like a fuzzy patch, but binoculars show off seven bright blue stars.
You'll also spot Aldebaran glowing orange nearby, Venus low on the horizon, and Jupiter shining high up.
By March 23, watch for the moon as it moves above the cluster.
Fun fact about the cluster
The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, are only about 100 million years old (younger than some dinosaurs!) and made up of more than 1,000 stars.
In cosmic terms, they won't last forever, so this is a great chance to see them while you can!