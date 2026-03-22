'Moon and Pleiades' on March 22: Here's how to see

Just face west once it gets dark. The Pleiades will look like a fuzzy patch, but binoculars show off seven bright blue stars. You'll also spot Aldebaran glowing orange nearby, Venus low on the horizon, and Jupiter shining high up. By March 23, watch for the moon as it moves above the cluster.

Fun fact about the cluster

The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, are only about 100 million years old (younger than some dinosaurs!) and made up of more than 1,000 stars.

In cosmic terms, they won't last forever, so this is a great chance to see them while you can!