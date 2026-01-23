Moon, Saturn, Neptune form rare conjunction tonight

Viewing tips

Best viewing time and conditions

A triple conjunction is when celestial bodies appear close together in the sky from Earth's perspective, even though they are far apart in space. The best time to observe is about 30-90 minutes after sunset, before the trio disappears below the western horizon. The Moon and Saturn will be easy to spot with the naked eye during twilight and early evening hours. However, Neptune will be much fainter so it's best to locate it using binoculars or a small telescope.