Moon, Saturn, Neptune form rare conjunction tonight
What's the story
A rare celestial event, the triple conjunction of the Moon, Saturn, and Neptune, is set to grace the night sky on January 23. The Moon will gently curve beneath Saturn and Neptune after sunset, creating a natural "smiley face" high above Earth. This alignment is a unique opportunity for stargazers as it brings together three solar system objects at once.
Viewing tips
Best viewing time and conditions
A triple conjunction is when celestial bodies appear close together in the sky from Earth's perspective, even though they are far apart in space. The best time to observe is about 30-90 minutes after sunset, before the trio disappears below the western horizon. The Moon and Saturn will be easy to spot with the naked eye during twilight and early evening hours. However, Neptune will be much fainter so it's best to locate it using binoculars or a small telescope.
Worldwide event
Global visibility of the triple conjunction
The triple conjunction of the Moon, Saturn, and Neptune will be visible from most parts of the world. Observers in the Northern Hemisphere, including those in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, can catch a glimpse of this celestial alignment shortly after sunset. In the Southern Hemisphere, too, countries like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and parts of South America can witness this event.