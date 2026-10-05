Moon will eclipse Jupiter for about an hour Oct. 6
Technology
Heads up, space fans!
On October 6, 2026, you can catch a rare Jupiter eclipse where the moon will slide right in front of Jupiter and hide it from view for about an hour.
The actual moment when Jupiter vanishes and reappears will be super quick, just about a minute each time.
Look east-northeast before dawn for Jupiter
Your best bet is to be in the eastern or central US or southern Canada: think cities like New York or Montreal.
Just look toward the east-northeast before dawn; all you need are your eyes or a pair of binoculars.
If you're out west, you'll still see the moon and Jupiter close together after moonrise, even if you miss the full eclipse.