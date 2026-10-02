Moonshot AI launches Kimi K2.6 with 1,000-agent automation swarm

Kimi K2.6 showed off by building a full SysY compiler in just 10 hours, a job that usually takes months for a whole team!

You can also use it to design web apps from scratch with just a prompt (no coding skills needed).

Founder Zhilin Yang says "By orchestrating 100 or even 1,000 sub-agents in parallel, we can accomplish complex tasks within a timeframe that is tolerable for the real world."

The company also demonstrated 5-day autonomous monitoring and incident-response tasks.

Plus, with new "Claw Groups," multiple OpenClaw-style agents can collaborate across devices with a shared context.

Extra safety upgrades mean improved API interpretation, long-running stability, and safety awareness for front-end, DevOps, and performance optimization tasks.