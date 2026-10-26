Moonshot AI offers 25% quota reset after Kimi launch issues
Technology
Moonshot AI, a Beijing-based AI company, is offering to reset all subscribers' monthly quota by 25% after running into technical snags during the launch of its new Kimi K3.1 Pro model.
Users faced issues like rate limits and wasted quota, and the company has apologized, saying this reset is meant to make things right while they sort out the problems.
Moonshot AI zeroes quotas under 25%
The new quota reset means everyone gets about a week less usage this month. If you've used under 25%, your quota resets to 0.
Moonshot is also tweaking its technology to run more smoothly by cutting down on unnecessary tasks and long responses.
These fixes come as Chinese AI labs are struggling with computing shortages following US chip export controls.