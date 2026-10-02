Moonshot AI unveils open-source Kimi K2.6 improving coding and safety
Moonshot AI announced Kimi K2.6, its latest open-source AI model, on April 20, 2026.
This version is better at handling complex coding tasks for longer periods and now does a smoother job with API interpretation and safety awareness, making it more reliable for big projects.
K2.6 coordinates up to 1,000 mini-agents
Kimi K2.6 can coordinate up to 1,000 mini-agents to tackle complicated workflows, like when it built high-converting landing pages (with booking features!) for 30 L.A. restaurants in one go.
Thanks to new "Claw Groups," it can multitask across devices.
Zhilin Yang calls K2.6 teamwork milestone
Moonshot AI's founder Zhilin Yang calls this release a big step toward making AI a true team player in real-world problem-solving.
With these upgrades, expect to see smarter automation rolling out across all sorts of industries soon!