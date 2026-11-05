Moonshot seeks European NVIDIA GPU access as US considers limits
Technology
Chinese AI lab Moonshot is reportedly looking to lease capacity at European data centers, since US rules block these advanced chips from being shipped directly to China.
Moonshot has sought access to the chips through data centers in Europe, basically sidestepping the export ban.
US weighs cloud access limits
NVIDIA's chips are essential for building cutting-edge AI, and Moonshot is keen to keep up with big players like OpenAI.
The US government is now considering closing this loophole by restricting cloud-based access, too, which could make things tougher for Chinese AI companies in the future.