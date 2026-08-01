How China's Moonshot AI has access to NVIDIA chips

Alibaba, one of Moonshot's largest investors, is expected to have its portfolio companies use its cloud services.

The NVIDIA chip cluster provided by Alibaba forms a major part of the computing power behind Moonshot's Kimi models.

Earlier this month, Moonshot unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter model that it claims is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching Anthropic's frontier Fable model.