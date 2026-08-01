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How China's Moonshot AI has access to NVIDIA chips
Moonshot is using 20,000 NVIDIA chips

How China's Moonshot AI has access to NVIDIA chips

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 01, 2026
09:47 am
What's the story

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company Moonshot AI has struck a computing deal with Alibaba Group. The agreement involves the use of some 20,000 NVIDIA chips for their models, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as US export controls on advanced NVIDIA chips have made access to computing power a major hurdle for Chinese companies.

Partnership

Alibaba expected to have portfolio companies use its cloud services

Alibaba, one of Moonshot's largest investors, is expected to have its portfolio companies use its cloud services.

The NVIDIA chip cluster provided by Alibaba forms a major part of the computing power behind Moonshot's Kimi models.

Earlier this month, Moonshot unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter model that it claims is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching Anthropic's frontier Fable model.

Tech access

Moonshot has access to NVIDIA's new Blackwell processors

Moonshot can access NVIDIA's new Blackwell processors via Southeast Asia. The company is also looking for more chips to train its next AI model.

The roughly 20,000 NVIDIA chips in question are from the chip giant's older Hopper generation.

Before the launch of Blackwell, Hopper chips were widely used across the AI industry for training and deploying models.

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Performance comparison

Moonshot's Kimi model outperformed Alibaba's Qwen

Despite having access to similar training resources, Moonshot's Kimi model outperformed Alibaba's Qwen on key performance measures.

The news has disappointed some employees at Alibaba. An Alibaba spokesperson denied to Bloomberg that the company provides H200-powered computing services to Moonshot.

The report comes as Moonshot faces increasing scrutiny from US officials.

The White House's top tech adviser Michael Kratsios said last week that the US government had information indicating Moonshot distilled Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 model to develop Kimi K3.

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