More than 120 companies including NVIDIA and Cisco back SAFE
More than 120 companies, including big names like NVIDIA and Cisco, are teaming up to keep advanced AI in check.
They're supporting the Shared AI Findings Exchange (SAFE), a new system from the Open Secure AI Alliance that helps organizations quickly report when AI acts outside its intended limits.
SAFE requires 4 business day reports
SAFE asks companies to flag issues like unauthorized access or data leaks, and to share details such as prompts and activity logs.
There are clear timelines: notify those affected right away, submit a confidential report within four business days, and share an initial report within 30 days.
As NVIDIA's Justin Boitano puts it, this is like having a "flight recorder" for tracking what went wrong with an AI, though there aren't legal protections for reporting yet.
Public feedback on SAFE is open through the Linux Foundation.