MoS Jitendra Singh: India among tech leaders, AI widened access
Technology
MoS (independent charge) for science and technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh shared that India stands alongside the world's leading nations in several advanced technologies.
Speaking at Digit India's Top Appliance Awards 2026, he highlighted how technology and AI have made education and opportunities more accessible over the past 15 years.
Singh hails Chandrayaan, credits private sector
Singh celebrated India's space achievements, especially Chandrayaan's discovery of water on the moon, a breakthrough even earlier missions missed.
He credited private sector involvement for this progress and said opening up India's nuclear field to private companies.