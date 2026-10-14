Mosqitter uses AI to identify mosquitoes and predict disease risk
Technology
Mosqitter, a Pennsylvania startup, is making mosquito control smarter with AI.
Its new system uses artificial intelligence to spot different mosquito species and predict disease risks: no chemicals are needed.
It just showed it off at TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield in San Francisco.
Mosqitter devices exceed 5,000 worldwide
Since 2022, Mosqitter has gone from just over 250 to over 5,000 devices worldwide.
Next up: it plans to officially introduce the Febris Monitoring System for health agencies to track mosquitoes even better.
The company is also aiming for global expansion, and expects big revenue growth in the next few years.