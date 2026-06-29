Managing AI agents will be key skill by 2031: KPMG

Workforce transformation

Shift in team structures

The KPMG report notes that 88% of organizations are investing in agentic AI. This trend is expected to change team structures dramatically by 2028. By 2027, digital assistants will make up 36% of core technology teams, up from 28% in 2025. Zack Kass, global AI advisor and former head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, emphasized this shift by saying, "The future will not be defined by what machines can do. It will be defined by what we want machines to do."